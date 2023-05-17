Who's Hiring?
Promising Rain Potential

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
With abundant moisture and several disturbances headed our way, conditions look promising for some frequent rain in our area. The first round this evening will push in from the west and will generate some heavy rain along with pockets of intense lightning, some strong winds, and perhaps a little hail. This round will clear the area by tomorrow morning, but after a temporary lull we expect another round of rain and storms late tomorrow as a front seeps in from the north. This rain will likely persist into early Friday. Saturday appears to be the only day without at least the chance for rain in parts of our area before evening storms return by Sunday. As far as temperatures are concerned, tomorrow we should see highs in the upper 70s, but we should have cooler temps in the 60s behind the front on Friday. As we clear this weekend, highs in the 70s can be expected.

