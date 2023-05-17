Potter and Randall Counties burn bans lifted

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the recent rain in the Panhandle, the county wide burn ban for Potter, Randall and several surrounding counties has now been lifted.

Residents within the county limits can now do controlled and contained burns to dispose of items they have.

However, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner says she wants to remind everyone that even though the burn ban has been lifted, there are still state and county laws that you have to follow.

Some of those include not burning trash or other items inside the city limits, and also ensuring that you are burning all of your items properly.

“This is specifically for the people out in the county who have farm communities or whatever, they have to burn their trash and they have barrels to do that,” says Judge Tanner.

Randall County fire officials also want to remind residents of what they can and can’t burn.

Items that can be freely burned including household trash, cardboard boxes, and packaging. However, tires, construction debris, and electrical wire cannot be burned and need to be taken to the dump.

Officials also want to remind residents to contain, and keep a close eye on what you’re burning to ensure that a wildfire doesn’t occur.

“We always worry about that and we always pray that we get enough rain that we don’t have to many fires out in the country, someone’s ranch land or that’s someone farm that you’re about to burn up so it’s a big deal,” says Judge Tanner.

Officials also want you to know that you need to notify your closest fire department and sheriff’s office before you conduct a burn.

Judge Tanner says they will continue to keep an eye on drought conditions to see if another burn and firework ban needs to be put into place before the fourth of July.

