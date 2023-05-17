Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance hosting free art, mental health event Friday
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is inviting the public to a free event highlighting art and mental health Friday.
“Thinking Differently: Art and Mental Wellness,” a hands-on exploration of art and its impact on mental health, will take place at Sunset Center May 19 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Organizers stated the event is open to the community with a special focus for sixth-grade through 12th-grade students and their families.
Classes offered at the event include clay working, watercolor and ink, music therapy and art and more.
