Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance hosting free art, mental health event Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is inviting the public to a free event highlighting art and mental health Friday.

“Thinking Differently: Art and Mental Wellness,” a hands-on exploration of art and its impact on mental health, will take place at Sunset Center May 19 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Organizers stated the event is open to the community with a special focus for sixth-grade through 12th-grade students and their families.

Classes offered at the event include clay working, watercolor and ink, music therapy and art and more.

