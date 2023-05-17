Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance hosting free art, mental health event Friday

The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is inviting the public to a free event highlighting...
The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is inviting the public to a free event highlighting art and mental health Friday. (Source: Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance)(Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is inviting the public to a free event highlighting art and mental health Friday.

“Thinking Differently: Art and Mental Wellness,” a hands-on exploration of art and its impact on mental health, will take place at Sunset Center May 19 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Organizers stated the event is open to the community with a special focus for sixth-grade through 12th-grade students and their families.

Classes offered at the event include clay working, watercolor and ink, music therapy and art and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

chat
THE CHAT: Catholic Charities introducing Joseph's Project
With summer around the corner, seasonal businesses are putting their workforce together.
Amarillo employers looking to hire first-time workers for the summer
Ginger Nelson’s last City Council Meeting
New Mayor, council members sworn in during Amarillo city council meeting
BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital are offering “Cuddler Programs,” where volunteers can hold...
Amarillo hospitals say ‘Cuddler Programs’ are essential for babies