Overtime with the dominant Randall Raiders Baseball Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raider baseball team continues to show their dominance this postseason.

After capturing the outright district title and going undefeated in district play, the Raiders have swept the first two rounds of the playoffs.

In the bi-district round, they played Seminole to two decently close games, but won both- 7-3 and 9-3.

Gearing up for the area round, Randall and El Paso Bowie decided to play at Seminole for their neutral sight- the team the Raiders put out in round one. They wasted no time though, as the Raiders won big, 21-2 in game one and a 13-0 shutout in game two.

Now, they are set to play district foe Hereford in the regional quarterfinals. In the regular season, Randall took care of business with a 10-0 shutout win the first time and 13-2 in game two.

The regional quarterfinal round is where Randall made it to last season, so this year, they are hoping to change that.

