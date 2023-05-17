Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man explains why he became a nurse at 45 years old

A 45-year-old man explains why he decided to become a nurse. (Source: WIFR)
By Kayleigh Randle and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Changing a career path while in middle age could seem like a daunting task, but a 45-year-old man who started a new career as a nurse is making it work.

Bob Hopkins happily spent his work week handling public relations for a company 20 years ago. When the company abruptly closed its doors, that all came crashing down.

“Failure was not really an option for me,” Hopkins said.

According to Hopkins, his wife planted the seed in his mind to become a nurse.

After he saw his father-in-law become terminally ill and two other family members die from addiction, he said his path became clear.

At 40 years old, Hopkins took the idea and went to nursing school, officially becoming a nurse at 45 years old.

“My wife and daughter were the ultimate support system because … a lot of times during it - it was very challenging - they were like ‘Hey, you can do this,’” Hopkins said.

To become a nurse, Hopkins said he had to overcome some big hurdles, including juggling family life, covering the bills, paying for tuition, and attending school full-time.

Hopkins said the challenges are all worth it knowing how many lives he could impact.

“I had a young guy come in, he was honest with me. He said ‘I just used heroin, I’m an addict. However, I just went to the hospital with my daughter. They saw the track marks on my arm, they took my daughter away. I wanna beat this, I wanna get through this,’” Hopkins said.

Nursing is a female-dominated industry, and male caregivers can face a number of stereotypes. Hopkins said those things won’t affect the way he cares for his patients or co-workers. He said he loves being a mentor to future nurses.

“I was raised by a very smart and driven single mom. My wife is also a smart and driven lady. My daughter is too. So, it’s really just something I’m used to,” he said.

Mykeela Wiggins, a registered nurse and Hopkins’ co-worker, said he is very comfortable to work with as a mentor.

“You just feel comfortable going to him,” she said.

Hopkins said he’s known in his workplace as a “work dad.”

When asked where he sees himself in 10 years, Hopkins said he hopes to be teaching the next generation of nurses.

Until then, his roots are planted at OSF Healthcare where he wants to keep his focus towards his patients and supporting his daughter through college and her own career.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee
Police in Texas shared body camera video from officers finding a baby that was kidnapped...
Officers recover kidnapped baby
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers