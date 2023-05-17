Mainly Afternoon And Evening Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Wednesday will see areas of rain more numerous on Wednesday as opposed to Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s through Thursday before a cold front drops highs in the mid-60s on Friday. Saturday is the only day with no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.

