Hereford baseball coach gives thoughts on playoff matchup with district foe Randall

Hereford baseball preparing for matchup with Randall.
Hereford baseball preparing for matchup with Randall.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the biggest matchups of the year is set to take place this week in Canyon.

The Randall Raiders and Hereford Whitefaces will matchup on the baseball diamond in the regional quarterfinals.

Wilder Park at West Texas A&M will be the stage, a fitting venue for a matchup of this magnitude.

The winner will advance to the regional semifinals next week and inch one step closer to the ultimate goal of a state title.

“It kind of shows you where our district is.” Hereford baseball head coach Grant Davis said ahead of the matchup. “We’ve got three out of our four playoff teams still playing, so it’s great for the panhandle to have this kind of deal.

“... We’re excited about the opportunity [to play Randall].” Davis continued. “The two times in district they got us pretty good, so were gonna have to step it up a little bit. Those guys are great year in and year out with what Hamilton does over there. We’re looking forward to the challenge, that’s for sure.”

Randall won those first two matchups between the district foes, 10-0 and 13-2.

Live audio streams of the matchups will be available on tpsnsports.com with former Randall baseball coach Steve Ribera on the call.

Game 1 will be Thursday at 6:00 p.m., Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 11:00 a.m., and Game 3 will immediately follow the conclusion of Game 2 (if necessary).

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

