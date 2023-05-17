Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Police said that on Friday, residents in Griffin, Georgia, called 911 to report a lost boy wandering the neighborhood.
By Mariya Murrow, Tori Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing.

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested after police found their 10-year-old son, weighing just 36 pounds, walking in their neighborhood, WANF reports.

Police said that on Friday, residents in Griffin, Georgia, called 911 to report a lost boy wandering the neighborhood. When officers arrived, the boy told police that he was hungry and walking to a nearby Kroger to get food and asked the officers to “please not make him go back.”

Officers described the boy as “thin with discolored skin and visible injuries.”

Because of his condition, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Investigators say the boy had an extremely low heart rate at the time of his evaluation.

“This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic,” Spalding County District Attorney Marie Broder said.

Investigators say the juvenile weighed just 36 pounds and had an extremely low heart rate at the time of evaluation.

The couple has been charged with attempted homicide in the second degree and attempted malice murder. They also face charges of cruelty to children in the first degree, second degree and third degree, battery, simple battery and false imprisonment.

According to the affidavit, Tyler and Krista Schindley intentionally withheld food from their son and locked him in his bedroom with no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit the bedroom for “extended periods of time and on multiple occasions.” Griffin police described the abuse as “deeply disturbing.”

Court documents suggest that the Schindleys not only abused their son leaving “dental injuries” and “disfiguration,” but did so in the presence of other minors in the home. Authorities say there were five children in the home.

Authorities said the 10-year-old boy is alive, in stable condition and receiving treatment in the hospital.

During a court hearing Monday, a judge denied bond for both parents. They’re currently in the Spalding County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

A New York man apparently trying to kill himself on the Staten Island ferry was saved by police...
VIDEO: Man rescued after apparently trying to jump off ferry
FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD...
LIVE: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call
If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading...
Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window