DPS: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday, that killed one person.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday, that killed one person.

According to DPS, at around 11:55 p.m. yesterday, a Dodge pickup truck towing a flat bed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-40, while a semi-trailer was legally parked on improved shoulders.

Troopers stated that the driver of the pickup, 59-year-old Russel Mullican, failed to drive in a single lane, drove onto the shoulder and hit the left rear part of the semi-trailer.

Mullican was pronounced dead on the scene by Wheeler County Justice of the Peace, Rick Walden.

No other injuries were reported.

