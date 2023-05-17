Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle celebrating new pregnancy services Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is hosting an open house and baby shower to celebrate their new pregnancy services Friday.

The organization is launching “Joseph’s Project” May 19 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, 2004 N. Spring St.

The new program will help expecting families and new families with children up to 3 years old with a good start to a new life, according to organizers.

The community can tour the new facility and enjoy free food served by Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner.

Monetary and material donations will be accepted, but are not required.

