Canyon Lady Eagles take silver, Happy’s Halle Jo Johnson wins individual state title, and Memphis claims bronze at state golf championship

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls state golf tournament wrapped up today in Austin and the Texas Panhandle had a few big winners.

It was Happy star Halee Jo Johnson taking home the individual state title with a 161 in the tournament, that’s 12 strokes better than the second place finisher at the tournament.

In 4A, the Canyon Lady Eagles finished as the state runners-up and took silver in their first ever trip to the state tournament. Lady Eagles Lauren Robason and Shaylin Schulte led the way in a stellar day two. After being tied with Canton coming into the day, they ended up finished 17 stokes ahead of them on the final leaderboard.

The Memphis Lady Cyclones finished in medal position, taking bronze in third in the 2A championship. Once again, it was Lady Cyclones phenom Maggie Cook shining. She shot a team-best 89 the first day and another team-best 87 today.

In 3A, Bushland finished in sixth, but that doesn’t tell the story of how great Logan Culpepper was. Among the 71 golfers competing in 3A, she finished eighth individually with an 84 on day one and an 81 on day two.

The Amarillo High Lady Sandies finished in 10th in the tournament in 5A. It was tough to rebound from a challenging first day, but the Lady Sandies ultimately improved on their performance and moved up one spot. They’re second day was much better, as they had the eighth best round as the championship came to an end.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

