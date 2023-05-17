Who's Hiring?
American Army veteran killed by artillery in Ukraine

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho....
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho. Maimer was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine, according to a close friend.(Source: Sen. James Risch via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - A United States family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine.

The body of retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was identified by a close friend, retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the founder of the nonprofit AFG Free.

Blackburn says Maimer, who was working for his organization, was killed when Russian artillery rained down on the embattled city of Bakhmut. He said the building they were in collapsed, and Maimer wasn’t able to escape.

A video posted to Telegram on Tuesday by a private Russian military company fighting in Ukraine appears to show the group’s leader inspecting a body and showing what he claimed were U.S. identification documents.

Maimer’s uncle confirmed the body seen in the video is that of his nephew.

Maimer was in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid, according to Blackburn. He arrived in the war-torn country in the spring of 2022.

His family hopes to bring him back to the U.S. for a proper burial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

