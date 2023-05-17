Amarillo SPCA says partnership program helps dogs get adopted

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The partnership program with La Chateau Pet Resort and Canine Country Club allows dogs from the shelter to stay at the resort for a ‘day-cation’.

Dogs are groomed, evaluated and put in a fun environment where they can play with others. Amarillo SPCA says the dogs love getting out of the shelter for a day.

“They come back and they look like they’ve got a big smile on their face. There is a change of attitude because they’ve come back and they’ve had their whole day away from here,” said Debra Hall, facility manager for Amarillo SPCA.

La Chateau Pet Resort and Spa receives a dog from the shelter once a week and Canine Country Club receives a dog from the shelter once a month.

“Canine Country Club will even make a portfolio. They’ll write up what they found out about them, they’ll bring us pictures of our babies and even put them on their websites,” said Hall.

Dogs up for adoption are posted on social media after the spa visit. The Amarillo SPCA says the more exposure for the dogs, the better chance they’ll be adopted.

The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers. Click here, for more ways to help.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.