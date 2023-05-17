Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High wraps up spring football with scrimmage at Dick Bivins Stadium

VIDEO: Amarillo High wraps up spring football with scrimmage at Dick Bivins Stadium
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies wrapped up spring football with their scrimmage at Dick Bivins Stadium on Tuesday.

Standouts for the Sandies included running back Pius Vokes and quarterback Will Flaming.

Vokes showed off his versatility on offense, scoring multiple times both on the ground and through the air. He was very clearly the Sandies best player on Tuesday and it wasn’t all that close.

Vokes played a significant role for Amarillo High last year with senior JQ Ervin missing most of the year due to injury. Entering his senior year, Vokes will likely see a heavy workload as the go-to option in the Amarillo High offense.

After seeing limited game action last year, Will Flaming was one of the most mysterious players heading into the spring for the Sandies. He came in as the clear frontrunner to replace Mason Graham as the starting quarterback for the team. He did not disappoint in the scrimmage.

Flaming showed off improved arm strength, a tight spiral, and solid accuracy, making pretty much every throw you’d want your high school quarterback to make. The Sandies offense was explosive with him out there, and he seemed comfortable keeping his eyes downfield and navigating the pocket (though the latter two qualities are hard to judge in a scrimmage where the defense can’t hit the quarterback).

On defense, not much stood out as is to be expected in the scrimmage format. However, safety Rylan Leathers did have a big pass breakup along the sideline that gave the Sandies defense their biggest spark of the day.

Amarillo High will wrap practice up this week and then prepare to start things back up in August. The program will hold a ‘Little Sandie Camp’ and ‘Middle School Camp’ from July 24th to July 27th. The first game of the season will be on August 25th against Midland Legacy.

