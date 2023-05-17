Who's Hiring?
Amarillo employers looking to hire first-time workers for the summer

With summer around the corner, seasonal businesses are putting their workforce together.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With summer around the corner, seasonal businesses are putting their workforce together.

Many of our area employers say they rely on seasonal workers.

Both the City of Amarillo and Wonderland Amusement Park say they are ready to hire teens looking for their first job or those who like to work during the summer.

The City of Amarillo’s parks and recreation department says its in need of lifeguards for its pools.

“Right now we have about 20 lifeguards on staff, to be fully functional and operational we need about 50 total,” said Becki Dryer, assistant director of programming, Amarillo parks and recreation.

If that number is not reached, it will affect pool operations.

“We’re looking at altering our operating hours, which is not the ideal situation, but realistically, we have to make sure that we have enough guards at each pool and we’re required to have a certain number of guards at each pool during our open swim hours,” said Dryer.

She says the department will also have to limit pool rentals for parties.

We reached out to the City of Canyon as well, it says pools are fully staffed with lifeguards there.

Another seasonal business looking to hire teens and adults is Wonderland.

The park says it takes 100 kids to open the park each day.

“I would say 95 percent of our help is first time employees and they’re all high school aged,” said Rebecca Parker, Wonderland Amusement Park.

Parker also says it had about 50 percent employee retention from last year, but could always use extra help, especially workers who are reliable.

“They say they want to work, but they don’t show up to work, they come for a couple days and they don’t come back, I think that’s just kids,” said Parker.

To apply to Wonderland, click here.

To apply for the City of Amarillo, click here.

