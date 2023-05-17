Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.

Officials said that Amarillo Police Department officers were told about a package theft in the area of South Aldredge Street and Southeast 42nd Avenue.

Police were given video that showed a person taking a package from the house.

The unidentified suspect drove away in a smaller white SUV.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

