Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.

Officials said that Amarillo Police Department officers were told about a package theft in the area of South Aldredge Street and Southeast 42nd Avenue.

Police were given video that showed a person taking a package from the house.

The unidentified suspect drove away in a smaller white SUV.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

