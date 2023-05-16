Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy gives update on Amarillo advanced meter installments amid supply chain issues

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has given an update on the number of advanced meters installed in Amarillo amid global supply chain issues.

As of April 30, Xcel reported 1,289 advanced meters have been installed in the area. The company expects its 2023 meter installation in Texas will be reduced by half from 138,800 meters to 70,000 meters, according to a release from the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The change in installations comes as Xcel refines its installation schedules and timelines to reflect the supply chain constraints from the company’s meter supplier.

Xcel reported it received requests to install 31 non-standard meters as of April 30 as well.

Customers with advanced meters can authorize third parties to access their meter data using the Xcel Energy Launchpad available through the customer web portal. Other account and usage information can also be found in the customer web portal on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

