Why you may see dead fish Thompson Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and on the bank.

Texas Parks and Wildlife say the fish were killed by what’s called low dissolved oxygen kill.

It is caused by prolonged cloud cover due to recent storms.

The plants in the pond use oxygen and don’t produce as much when there is cloud cover.

When the oxygen levels get below 3.0, it causes the fish to be in distress.

The lack of oxygen causes the fish to die.

Texas Parks and Wildlife add to not eat the fish washed ashore.

