West Texas A&M softball head coach on regional tournament win

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Lady Buffs are going to Tyler.

After a dominating weekend in the regional tournament, West Texas A&M softball head coach Michael Mook took to the podium on monday and expressed his thoughts on his team’s performance that clinched them a sport in the super regionals.

“We did a lot of preparation just knowing the team’s we were gonna face and making sure that we were ready for whatever style pitching they threw at us.” Mook said. “I thought we did a really good job offensively. Same thing, I thought our catchers did a really good job of watching their hitters and making sure they were prepared for whatever they were gonna do against us offensively. I thought our pitchers threw really well. It’s one thing to have a gameplan, but then it’s another thing to make sure, as a pitcher, you’re executing those gameplans.”

The winner of the super regionals matchup between UT - Tyler and West Texas A&M will head to the Division II Softball Finals which will be held in North Georgia and Tennessee

There, they’ll compete with seven other teams in a tournament for the national championship.

UT - Tyler is currently ranked fourth in the nation.

The only other time these two teams faced off this season, it was a three-game sweep for UT - Tyler.

Stick with NewsChannel10 for more coverage looking ahead to that matchup later in the week.

