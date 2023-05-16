‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been an emotional 24 hours for the Claxton family.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Wayland Jay Claxton died Sunday night, while working on his boat outside of his home.

On Sunday around 7:56 p.m., officers were called to the area of Buccola Avenue and Nick Street on a crash involving a person, according to Amarillo Police Department.

Police learned a 19-year-old woman was driving a silver SUV that had struck a boat that was parked on the side of the street.

APD says Sgt. Claxton was working on the boat and became trapped under the boat trailer during the wreck and died from his injuries.

It is unknown at this time, how the driver crashed into the boat.

The damaged boat was taken to T Miller Wrecker Service and is currently there.

The Claxton family says a perfect Mother’s Day turned to tragedy.

The family started the morning at church, where they heard a sermon about remembering those who have gone before us and looking at their faith, little did the Claxton family know that would be the last sermon Jay would hear.

This photo was taken hours before the tragic incident, as the family enjoyed a Sod Poodles game at Hodgetown, the family then went home and spent time together, before he died.

The Claxton family says this is a difficult time, but Jay was a ‘man of God’ and they say ‘We will see him again someday’.

They also add the support from the community has been overwhelming, that and God is getting them through this difficult time.

His family also says he loved his job and always worked hard, ‘He loves being able to help people and make a difference and bring justice to those who deserved it.’

A procession was also held by Randall County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, along I-27 from Lubbock to Amarillo.

We reached out to the office to comment on Sgt. Claxton’s life, however it’s too soon.

The Sheriff released this statement on Facebook.

“Jay has long-served this agency with distinction and if you knew Jay he was your friend. Jay was the type of person that would show up any time of the day or night if you needed help. Jay Claxton was a long time personal friend and I will miss him greatly. I am asking everyone to go to the Lord in prayer to ask for comfort for his family, and all of those who feel the loss of his passing. There are no words to express the depth of loss we are all feeling at the Sheriff’s Office.

