Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
TechAlert: Shots fired reported north of Texas Tech campus
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
Registration is open for free dental care happening this Sunday at Allington Dental & Braces.
Registration open for free oral care happening Sunday at Amarillo dental practice
30th Annual BusinessConnection® Tradeshow (Pearl Anniversary)
Over 200 businesses, exhibitors expected at 30th annual BusinessConnection Tradeshow