Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A TechAlert! sent out Tuesday afternoon warned shots fired have been reported north of campus, according to a tweet from Texas Tech University.

The public is asked to avoid the area and “be aware of your surroundings.” Lubbock police are investigating the area near 4th and Flint. Texas Tech Police say there has been nothing to indicate a threat to the campus community.

Texas Tech tweeted an update giving the all-clear after police could not locate the source of the reported shots fired.

The earlier report of shots fired was at an off-campus location north of campus. LPD is actively investigating the reports. There has been nothing to indicate a threat to the campus community. Please avoid the area. — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) May 16, 2023

