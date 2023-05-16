Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Teen suffers medical emergency, dies days before graduation

Tehani Kealoha, 17, reportedly suffered a medical emergency and died a few days before graduating high school. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 17-year-old high school student has died after suffering a medical emergency during a swimming meet over the weekend.

KHNL reports that first responders were called on Saturday to a community swimming event.

Emergency medical workers said they transported a 17-year-old, later identified as Tehani Kealoha, to the hospital after she suffered a medical emergency, but she later died.

Kealoha’s friends shared that she was a Moanalua High School senior who was looking forward to graduating this week.

The 17-year-old was reportedly scheduled to participate in a water polo match that Saturday, but that match was postponed due to her sudden death.

“The game was canceled when they found out the news. Everyone was affected by it and couldn’t play,” Kyan Shigekane, a high school sophomore, said.

The postponed match ended up being played on Monday. Kealoha’s fellow swimmers came out to support those competing in the girls’ state high school water polo championship.

Kealoha was part of the Kamehameha Swim Club with her team winning Monday’s match.

Her cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

The principal at Moanalua High School said Kealoha’s death has “deeply affected the school community, especially with graduation approaching.”

Copyright 2023 KNHL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
Why you may see dead fish at Thompson Park
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024