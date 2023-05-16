Who's Hiring?
TechAlert: Shots fired reported north of Texas Tech campus

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
(Source: Texas Tech)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A TechAlert! sent out Tuesday afternoon warned shots fired have been reported north of campus, according to a tweet from Texas Tech University.

The public is asked to avoid the area and “be aware of your surroundings.” Lubbock police are investigating the area near 4th and Flint. Texas Tech Police say there has been nothing to indicate a threat to the campus community.

We are working to gather more details.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

