SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Grant Davis and Carlyn Tolleson

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with Lance Lahnert, Grant Davis and Carlyn Tolleson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lance Lahnert, TPSN:

Lance Lahnert talks to us about Palo Duro Coach Jeff Evans’ retirement and more!

Grant Davis, Hereford Baseball Head Coach:

Hereford Baseball Head Coach Grant Davis talks to us about facing Randall in playoffs, a familiar opponent and more!

Carlyn Tolleson, Dumas Softball Head Coach:

Dumas Softball Head Coach Carlyn Tolleson talks to us about their great series against Randall last week, advancing to Regional Semi Finals and more!

