By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A slightly unsettled weather pattern for the next few days. The storm that brought the good soaking over the weekend was a fairly well organized large system. The rest of the week features a few less defined smaller systems that bring a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chance very between ten and forty percent through the weekend. Temperatures bounce back after a chilly weekend to near average, in the low 80s the next few days.

