AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A slightly unsettled weather pattern for the next few days. The storm that brought the good soaking over the weekend was a fairly well organized large system. The rest of the week features a few less defined smaller systems that bring a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chance very between ten and forty percent through the weekend. Temperatures bounce back after a chilly weekend to near average, in the low 80s the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.