Reloading rain chances

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Our Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! We’re expecting mostly sunny skies to start the day, with calm winds and temperatures climbing up into the low 80°s area-wide. For tonight, rain chances will return first in the west in the form of isolated thunderstorms and some scattered showers. We’ll see rain chances taper off Wednesday morning before returning with more scattered thunderstorm chances Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances continue through Friday, with a quick break on Saturday, with rain chances coming back on Sunday and continuing through next week.

