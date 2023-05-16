Registration open for free oral care happening Sunday at Amarillo dental practice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for free dental care happening this Sunday at Allington Dental & Braces.

The event, which is part of parent company Benevis’ eighth annual Sharing Smiles Day, is from 8:00 a.m. to noon on May 21 at the dental practice, located at 2210 Bell St.

The free dental care is also held at other Texas cities such as McAllen, Sherman, El Paso, Leon Valley, and Bryan.

Some of the free oral care includes dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited bases.

This is for uninsured or underinsured children and their families as part of the national volunteer event, the press release said.

Families are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here.

