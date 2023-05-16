Pondaseta Brewing Co. expanding to city of Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon along with the Canyon Economic Development Corp., have announced Pondaseta Brewing Co. is expanding into Canyon.

Pondaseta was founded in Amarillo in 2018 by Canyon natives Trever Martin and Kaleb West.

They’ve produced over 100 unique beers in their first year and continued to expand throughout the past four years.

The Amarillo location of the brewing company has now outgrown their current space and will be opening a new location in Canyon, this time with the addition of an in-house restaurant as opposed to a food truck.

The new location will be at the Santa Fe Depot on 2nd Avenue, which Pondaseta will be investing $650,000 in renovations with an additional $300,000 in equipment.

They will also be transferring $200,000 in current brewing equipment to the Canyon location.

The City of Canyon has also agreed to advance funds for the following items:

$16,470 Asbestos abatement, structural engineering assessment and report

$40,000 Water main extension and fire hydrant (excluding service line on site)

$5,300 2 inch service line and meter connection

“It has been a goal of Trever and I to open a brewery in our hometown for almost 10 years,” said Kaleb West, owner of Pondaseta Brewing. “Opening our second location in Canyon allows us to grow our connection to our community, make more beer, increase our local presence, and expand our distribution footprint to more parts of Texas. We are beyond excited to grow with Canyon for years to come!

The construction timeline is estimated to be 9-12 months long.

This new Pondaseta location is projected to create 20 new fulltime jobs, averaging $35,000 and is projecting sales in Canyon to exceed $1,000,000 in the first year of operations.

