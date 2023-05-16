Palo Duro’s Jeff Evans resigns after 23 years as boys basketball head coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Jeff Evans has resigned after 23 years at the helm for the Dons, as first reported by Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame sports writer Lance Lahnert.

Evan had a historic run at Palo Duro including a state tournament berth in 2005 and he was named the TABC Coach of the Year in 2008. He finishes his coaching career at the school with a record of 546-156. He led the team to 22 consecutive playoff appearances and 12 district titles.

According to the report, Evans plans to continue his basketball coaching days as an assistant at the D2 or D3 level.

