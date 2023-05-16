Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks...
Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives
FILE - Though sales are up overall, department stores, electronic stores and home furnishings...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says