Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Jury sentences Portales sex offender to 66 years

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 66 years for causing or permitting a child to participate in child pornography.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Anthony West was sentenced to 66 years in the Department of Corrections today.

A Roosevelt County jury found West guilty of nine counts of causing or permitting a child in sexual exploitation.

According to law enforcement, on April 23 2020, New Mexico State Police discovered West had hundreds of explicit photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old child.

The images and videos were found on multiple electronic devices in his home.

Anthony West spoke to the Court and told the Judge “I have not done anything that was harmful to my daughter”.

The Honorable Donna J. Mowrer sentenced West today stating “Fathers are supposed to be protectors of their daughters. Not exploiters of their daughters.” “You were a complete wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

His bond was set for $25,000 cash only and according to the Eastern New Mexico News, he is currently free on bong while appealing his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Randall Baseball
Nine area teams remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
Amarillo City Seal generic
New Mayor Cole Stanly talks on his future plans for his term
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton
The City of Canyon along with the Canyon Economic Development Corp., have announced Pondaseta...
Pondaseta Brewing Co. expanding to city of Canyon