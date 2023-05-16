Jury sentences Portales sex offender to 66 years

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 66 years for causing or permitting a child to participate in child pornography.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Anthony West was sentenced to 66 years in the Department of Corrections today.

A Roosevelt County jury found West guilty of nine counts of causing or permitting a child in sexual exploitation.

According to law enforcement, on April 23 2020, New Mexico State Police discovered West had hundreds of explicit photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old child.

The images and videos were found on multiple electronic devices in his home.

Anthony West spoke to the Court and told the Judge “I have not done anything that was harmful to my daughter”.

The Honorable Donna J. Mowrer sentenced West today stating “Fathers are supposed to be protectors of their daughters. Not exploiters of their daughters.” “You were a complete wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

His bond was set for $25,000 cash only and according to the Eastern New Mexico News, he is currently free on bong while appealing his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.