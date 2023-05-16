Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Experts: Miller Moths in the area won’t last much longer

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While moths have been invading homes and causing a nuisance the past several weeks, the good news is we won’t have to deal with them for much longer.

Soon the pests will begin their migration to eastern Colorado where they will call home for the summer.

The reason these moths are drawn to the light in and around your home is because they migrate during the night and use the light from the moon to help with seeing where they go.

Blayne Reed, an integrated pest management agent with Texas A&M Agrilife, says unfortunately they will return to the Panhandle every year for their egg laying process.

“We’ll see it at some level every spring starting in late April and May as it warms up, that’s when they’re pupating, that’s when they emerge and start their flight back up to the northwest of us,” says Reed.

While they don’t harm people, the moths do pose a threat to wheat and alfalfa crops in our area.

Miller moths have one generation and lay their eggs during the fall on early planted wheat.

Those eggs then hatch and feed on the crop and become army worms. When they’re in this stage of life, they can cause major loss of the crop.

“We had a very bad outbreak year in wheat, these army cut worms are mostly a pest in wheat and most of our acres had to be controlled or we were gonna lost a lot of that wheat,” says Reed.

Reed says this year hasn’t been as bad compared to the previous years.

He says they will begin to disappear in the next few weeks as they leave and migrate to eastern Colorado for the summer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital are offering “Cuddler Programs,” where volunteers can hold...
Amarillo hospitals say ‘Cuddler Programs’ are essential for babies
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
Man indicted after 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot
An Amarillo vaccine alliance launches Tuesday with goal of improving vaccination rates in the...
Amarillo Area Vaccine Champions launching Tuesday to improve vaccination rates
The Workforce Solutions Panhandle and AmTech Career Academy hosted their Texas Panhandle Career...
AmTech’s Career Signing Day signs students up for jobs and celebrates carpentry achievements
Xcel Energy has given an update on the number of advanced meters installed in Amarillo amid...
Xcel Energy gives update on Amarillo advanced meter installments amid supply chain issues