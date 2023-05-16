Experts: Miller Moths in the area won’t last much longer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While moths have been invading homes and causing a nuisance the past several weeks, the good news is we won’t have to deal with them for much longer.

Soon the pests will begin their migration to eastern Colorado where they will call home for the summer.

The reason these moths are drawn to the light in and around your home is because they migrate during the night and use the light from the moon to help with seeing where they go.

Blayne Reed, an integrated pest management agent with Texas A&M Agrilife, says unfortunately they will return to the Panhandle every year for their egg laying process.

“We’ll see it at some level every spring starting in late April and May as it warms up, that’s when they’re pupating, that’s when they emerge and start their flight back up to the northwest of us,” says Reed.

While they don’t harm people, the moths do pose a threat to wheat and alfalfa crops in our area.

Miller moths have one generation and lay their eggs during the fall on early planted wheat.

Those eggs then hatch and feed on the crop and become army worms. When they’re in this stage of life, they can cause major loss of the crop.

“We had a very bad outbreak year in wheat, these army cut worms are mostly a pest in wheat and most of our acres had to be controlled or we were gonna lost a lot of that wheat,” says Reed.

Reed says this year hasn’t been as bad compared to the previous years.

He says they will begin to disappear in the next few weeks as they leave and migrate to eastern Colorado for the summer.

