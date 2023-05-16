Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Expects Rain Chances To Continue

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sunshine made a nice return today and promoted a nice warm up to around the 80 degree mark for most of our area. We still have plenty of moisture in the air, however, and our drying today will likely be brief. We are already tracking a few storms in our far western counties and some of these will drift further into our area late this evening. After reaching highs near 80 again tomorrow, a better chance for a more widespread rain event is trending for tomorrow night. More rain and storm activity is then expected as a front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind this rain. a cool day is expected Friday with daytime temps only in the 60s. Some brief clearing is expected Saturday, but rain chances may quickly return by late in the weekend as this active pattern continues.

