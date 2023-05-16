Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together

Quadruplets in Colorado celebrated as they all graduated from the same university. (Source: KCNC, Molnar family, CNN)
By Jeff Todd, KCNC
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) – Quadruplets in Colorado are celebrating as they all graduated from the same university.

For the past 22 years, Luke, Abby, Rachael, and Julia Molnar have been close, so picking up their caps and gowns together wasn’t out of the ordinary.

The quadruplets were born in October 2000 and stayed close growing up. They were homeschooled together, and when it came to college, they still stuck together.

Last Friday, all four graduated from Metro State University of Denver.

Four years ago, the quadruplets considered going their separate ways, but ultimately, MSU Denver gave them the most affordable option.

Even more impressive, the quadruplets graduated debt free.

Julia Molnar graduated with a degree in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace. Her identical twin Abby Molnar got a degree in cyber security with a water studies certificate. Both have jobs lined up with Lockheed Martin.

Rachael Molnar is heading to graduate school after getting her degree in integrated healthcare.

Luke Molnar is figuring out his next steps after getting his degree in mechanical engineering.

Getting to graduate college together is something they said they will never forget. And after spending all that time studying together, they say they’re now closer than ever.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
Why you may see dead fish at Thompson Park
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024