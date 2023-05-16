Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital

Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the hospital. (KCAL, KCBS)
By KCAL Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A video from a California neighborhood caught the moment a man was attacked by a swarm of agitated bees.

Aerial video from KCAL catches the moment an LAPD volunteer officer is swarmed by bees. In the video, the man is seen trying to swat them away from his face repeatedly, causing him to lose his balance.

He gets back up, bloodied but is eventually treated by firefighters.

“There is like a cloud of hundreds of bees over there. I said, ‘Oh boy’ … That’s why right away I put my gear on because I can see them. They’re mad as could be,” Izak Kharrazi with the bee removal company, All Valley Honey & Bee said.

LA City Fire confirmed two people including the volunteer officer were taken to the hospital after being attacked by the swarm just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Neighbor Jerry Spots was outside when he said he saw a delivery driver being attacked.

“Came to the door, UPS guy was being swarmed and he started saying, you know, ‘Run bees.’ And I got hit right in the lip,” Spots said.

A bee removal company that showed up after the attack believed the bees originated from a hive near the roof of a home.

Video shows them swarming the workers trying to remove them.

“This is not normal behavior for these bees to be this angry. Want to kill you. This is not OK,” Kharrazi said.

Firefighters warned residents to stay inside and close all windows and doors as the bee removal crew sprayed the hive.

“Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them,” Kharrazi said.

Although it’s not known why the bees began to attack, professionals are using it as a reminder to residents to never try to remove a beehive on their own.

“You lock your house. Get in your house, lock your doors and call for help,” Kharrazi said.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are not known.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
TechAlert: Shots fired reported north of Texas Tech campus
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say
Registration is open for free dental care happening this Sunday at Allington Dental & Braces.
Registration open for free oral care happening Sunday at Amarillo dental practice
30th Annual BusinessConnection® Tradeshow (Pearl Anniversary)
Over 200 businesses, exhibitors expected at 30th annual BusinessConnection Tradeshow