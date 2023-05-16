Canyon sits in tie for second, Memphis in third after day one of girls golf state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After day one of the UIL girls golf state championship in Austin, a few teams from the panhandle sit in position to potentially medal on Tuesday.

The Canyon Lady Eagles currently sitting in a tie for second after shooting 340 as a team in round one.

Shaylin Schulte led the way for the team shooting an 81, just seven off the lead. Teammates Lauren Robason (83), Chloe Stenberg (87), and Gracie Sutton (89) followed closely behind.

Canyon girls golf head coach Ricky Guy said he’s confident his team can have an even better day on Tuesday to close out the tournament.

Memphis golf is also sitting in medal position in third after day one.

For the Lady Cyclones, it was Maggie Cook who posted the best round of the day with an 89 followed by Katelyn Morris with a 93.

As a team, the Lady Cyclones are just three strokes behind Crawford for second place and 17 ahead of Wink in fourth.

The Bushland girls sit in fifth in the 3A tournament with Logan Culpepper shooting an 84 in round one.

Meanwhile, the Lady Sandies struggled, sitting in eleventh place heading into day two.

