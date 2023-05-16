AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AmTech Career Academy and Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosted their Texas Panhandle Career Signing Day event earlier this morning.

The Career signing day acknowledges students who have shown a commitment to their education, career development and the community.

The event was earlier this morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and around 40 AmTech students signed up for work with local companies, that includes apprenticeships and military tours of service.

The signing day also recognizes high school students who have earned industry-recognized certifications in carpentry.

Those students signed a letter of intent with the Central South Carpenters & Millwrights Training Trust Fund.

AmTech’s Career Signing Day signs students up for jobs and celebrates carpentry achievements (Source: KFDA)

