Amarillo hospitals say ‘Cuddler Programs’ are essential for babies

BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital are offering “Cuddler Programs,” where volunteers can hold babies in need of human touch.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital are offering “Cuddler Programs,” where volunteers can hold babies in need of human touch.

Once a baby is born, human interaction is essential during the first few days. Cuddler program volunteers provide comfort to infants from preemies to full-term babies.

“These volunteers are just here to love on them and snuggle on them and talk to them and provide some of that comfort that the nurses aren’t able to do 24 hours a day,” said Jamie Milton, manager of the NICU at BSA.

Northwest Texas Hospital says it sees babies in certain circumstances, like adoption or absent mothers, and the program allows volunteers to help.

“Cuddling is an opportunity to bond with babies. And again, we are not replacing that parent bond, but really establishing that touch,” said Becky Imel, child life specialist at NWTH.

NWTH has had it’s cuddler program for over 30 years. BSA just introduced it’s cuddler program this year. Both hospitals have waitlists of volunteers due to the popularity and demand of the program.

Turnover is rare, but the program is always in need of volunteers to serve in other areas that can make a difference.

Click here to check out BSA’s volunteer opportunities.

Click here to check out NWTH’s volunteer opportunities.

