Amarillo High soccer star and district 3-5A defensive MVP Lauren Stokes signs with West Texas A&M

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the school year coming to a close in the coming weeks, seniors around the panhandle are making their final decisions on where to attend college.

That includes Amarillo High Lady Sandies soccer star Lauren Stokes.

She will be staying close to home after signing her national letter of intent to join the soccer program at West Texas A&M on Monday.

“Today means a lot.” Stokes, the district 3-5A defensive MVP said of having her friends and family there while she signs to continue her soccer playing days at the local university. “I mean, the people that are showing up today have been my support system for quite some time. I’m really glad I get to do this with them... I can’t wait to play at the next level.”

Stokes has been familiar with the Division II college ranks for a few years, with her older sister playing her college soccer at Angelo State.

“My sister actually played in the Lonestar Conference, so I actually got to watch a lot of their games and watch them compete against not only my sister, but other phenomenal teams.” Stokes said of West Texas A&M women’s soccer. “They’re a really strong team. They’re a strong program. They win. They’re a winning program and I think the playoffs with them will be extremely fun.”

Stokes went on to say she’s excited not only about the opportunity to play for WT women’s soccer head coach Chad Webb, whom she’s known since she was “really little”, but also to continue playing alongside a few familiar faces.

“I’m really glad that I’m getting to go in with a couple girls I know. Both Mollie and Makenna Alstead from Randall (both committed to West Texas A&M to play soccer), they both played club with me for a very long time. So, I’m excited to go to the next level with them because they’re both really kind girls and great players.”

Stokes has also been nominated as a NewsChannel10 G.O.A.T. of the Week and is likely to receive the honor in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to NewsChannel10 to see more on her story.

