Amarillo Area Vaccine Champions launching Tuesday to improve vaccination rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo vaccine alliance launches Tuesday with goal of improving vaccination rates in the area.

The Amarillo Area Vaccine Champions will kick off May 16 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The alliance aims to protect children and adults through increased vaccination, according to a press release.

Dr. Brian Southwell - senior director of Science in the Public Sphere, Center for Communication Science at Research Triangle Institute, International - is the event’s keynote speaker and will share a presentation, “Combatting Health Misinformation,” during the launch event.

Southwell is an adjunct professor at Duke University and also a mass communications research professor who teaches health behavior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

