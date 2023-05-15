Xcel Energy completes energy system update for Dumas community, businesses

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has completed an energy system upgrade northeast of Dumas to better serve the community.

The new Demon Substation is a system upgrade that will improve reliability and add capacity in a community with a proven track record of adding jobs and supporting business development, according to a news release.

“Our community partners in Dumas have done well creating jobs and improving the quality of life for Dumas residents, and it’s critical we support their efforts with timely investments in power capacity and reliability,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, Xcel Energy’s Southwest president. “The new Demon Substation is designed to relieve the strain on the city’s existing facilities and take on additional load as businesses continue to relocate and expand nearby.”

Previously, the existing network of substations and lines serving Dumas were nearing capacity. The situation increased the likelihood of power disruptions that are both inconvenient and costly to consumers, according to the news release.

“Adding Demon will provide an additional source of clean, reliable power making it much easier and quicker to restore service in the event of an outage,” said Perry Foster, Xcel Energy’s director of Substation Operations and Maintenance in Amarillo.

The Demon Substation was built at a cost of about $12 million by substation construction crews. Xcel Energy transmission construction crews also built a three-mile transmission tap line to connect the new substation to the transmission network, and crews from the Dumas Line Construction and Maintenance group constructed new distribution feeder lines to connect nearby neighborhoods to the Demon Substation.

A companion project, Ashby Substation, is planned for Dalhart with an in-service date of Dec. 15 and is also being constructed by Xcel Energy crews.

Shane Woodard, senior operations manager for Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico Substation Construction group, said internal construction crews have earned a great reputation for high-quality work that is completed safely, on time, and within or under budget.

“These projects are especially meaningful for them because they call this area home, and they are invested in the success of our Texas Panhandle communities,” Woodard said.

