SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Ricky Guy and Cory Hamilton

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Ricky Guy and Cory Hamilton on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about baseball and softball playoffs, as Canyon and Randall are the last two local teams remaining and more!

Ricky Guy, Canyon Girls Golf Head Coach:

Canyon Lady Eagle’s golf team Head Coach Ricky Guy talks to us about what it’s like for the girls to compete for the state title for the first time ever in program history!

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

Randall Baseball’s Head Coach Cory Hamilton talks to us about advancing in playoffs, their upcoming match against Hereford, what it’s like facing a local team in postseason and more!

