Remembering lives lost on anniversary of deadly Amarillo, Silverton tornados

Today marks the anniversary of the two deadly tornadoes here in the Texas Panhandle.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today marks the anniversary of the two deadly tornadoes here in the Texas Panhandle.

On May 15, 1949 a tornado hit Amarillo, killing eight people and causing major destruction.

The Tornado is remembered as the deadliest in Amarillo’s history.

“The tornado first touched down and moved in around 58th and Washington, moved up around Alice Landergin 34th and the e-ways, wiped out that neighborhood. It went across the Tri-State Fairgrounds and then ended up out by the airport. It was devastating with eight fatalities,” said Doppler Dave, NewsChannel 10 meteorologist.

Also on May 15 in 1957, a tornado hit Silverton killing 20 people.

Doppler Dave says we are lucky to have technology that allows meteorologists to predict severe weather events such as a destructive tornadoes.

“The thing about a tornado in 1949, there was no TV, no internet and you certainly weren’t getting alerts on your phone,” said Dave.

