Rain Moves Out (For Now)

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! The rain we saw over the weekend and earlier this morning has moved out of the area, which will make way for a little bit of sunshine to greet us late in the day, which might warm us up back into the 70′s. We’ll continue to warm up for the day tomorrow with highs back into the 80′s. Skies should be mostly on the sunny side, but there could be a couple of showers and/or weak storms that fire up in the western part of the area; however, nothing severe is expected. The rain chance goes up for the second half of the week where we could see more in the way of some widespread showers/storms.

