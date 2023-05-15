Who's Hiring?
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day

Officials said a man is dead after he became trapped under a boat trailer during a crash last night in southwest Amarillo.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Randall County Sgt. is dead after he became trapped under a boat trailer during a crash last night in southwest Amarillo.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office PIO Brandon Carpenter confirmed 57-year-old Wayland Jay Claxton, who died last night, was a Sgt. with the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday about 7:56 p.m., officers were called to the area of Buccola Avenue and Nick Street on a crash involving a person, according to Amarillo Police Department.

Police learned a 19-year-old woman was driving a silver SUV that had struck a boat that was parked on the side of the street.

Sgt. Claxton was working on the boat and became trapped under the boat trailer during the wreck, APD said.

Sgt. Claxton died due to the injuries suffered from the crash.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

