Northwest Hospital invites public to COPD management event Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is inviting the public to a COPD management presentation this Wednesday.

The Better Breathers Club will meet at the Community Lecture Room at Northwest Hospital, 1501 S. Coulter, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17.

Dr. Mark Sigler, the club’s featured guest speaker, will present “Advancements in COPD Management.”

The Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support and a sense of connection with others living with chronic lung disease.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.