Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Northwest Hospital invites public to COPD management event Wednesday

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is inviting the public to a COPD management presentation this...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System is inviting the public to a COPD management presentation this Wednesday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is inviting the public to a COPD management presentation this Wednesday.

The Better Breathers Club will meet at the Community Lecture Room at Northwest Hospital, 1501 S. Coulter, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17.

Dr. Mark Sigler, the club’s featured guest speaker, will present “Advancements in COPD Management.”

The Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support and a sense of connection with others living with chronic lung disease.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Baseball
Nine area teams remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today...
Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour
The Amarillo Municipal Court is warning people to check with court officials before paying for...
Amarillo Municipal Court issues warning about Defensive Driving course, ticket dismissal

Latest News

With summer just around the corner, many kids are gearing up and will be ready to enjoy area...
Amarillo experts warn parents about secondary drowning dangers
Amarillo experts warn parents about secondary drowning dangers
VIDEO: Experts warn parents on secondary drowning dangers
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
THE CHAT: Tim Yee talks about the Thunder over Dalhart Airshow
THE CHAT: Tim Yee talks about the Thunder over Dalhart Airshow