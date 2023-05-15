AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s edition of New in Amarillo, Natural Grocers has finished construction while Market Street has had to adjust its timeline.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers has completed the construction of its building on Hillside Road.

The new location will offer shoppers a larger selection of organic and natural foods with a noticeably bigger produce section. The building will also feature a modern checkout.

According to a Natural Grocers representative, the store will feature an education center for nutritional coaching, classes, and guest speaker events, and is free for the community to book.

The new site is set to open this summer.

New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options (KFDA)

Market Street

We may see some movement on a new Market Street soon.

The new location was scheduled to open this year at West Hollywood Road and South Coulter Street, but officials pushed it back to one year.

The United Family is very excited to bring a new Market Street location to the Amarillo community. While we initially hoped to be open for business in 2023, extenuating circumstances with the supply chain and construction costs have made it necessary to adjust our timeline to the Summer of 2024. The community can expect to see some movement on the site within the next couple of months. We look forward to sharing more details as we get closer to the project’s completion.

The new Market Street will have a Chopsticks Noodle & Sushi Bar and an award-winning barbecue restaurant, Evie Mae’s BBQ.

Like many Market Street’s, the new one will also have a full-service pharmacy, full-service deli and hot bar, Starbucks, streetside pickup, extensive wine and beer selection, concierge services, ready meals, full-service floral, fresh in-store bakery, tap house, and specialty foods.

With the new store, officials will be opening 350 jobs to the Amarillo community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.