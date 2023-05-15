Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options

New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s edition of New in Amarillo, Natural Grocers has finished construction while Market Street has had to adjust its timeline.

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers has completed the construction of its building on Hillside Road.

The new location will offer shoppers a larger selection of organic and natural foods with a noticeably bigger produce section. The building will also feature a modern checkout.

According to a Natural Grocers representative, the store will feature an education center for nutritional coaching, classes, and guest speaker events, and is free for the community to book.

The new site is set to open this summer.

New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options(KFDA)

Market Street

We may see some movement on a new Market Street soon.

The new location was scheduled to open this year at West Hollywood Road and South Coulter Street, but officials pushed it back to one year.

The new Market Street will have a Chopsticks Noodle & Sushi Bar and an award-winning barbecue restaurant, Evie Mae’s BBQ.

Like many Market Street’s, the new one will also have a full-service pharmacy, full-service deli and hot bar, Starbucks, streetside pickup, extensive wine and beer selection, concierge services, ready meals, full-service floral, fresh in-store bakery, tap house, and specialty foods.

With the new store, officials will be opening 350 jobs to the Amarillo community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Baseball
Nine area teams remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today...
Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour
The Amarillo Municipal Court is warning people to check with court officials before paying for...
Amarillo Municipal Court issues warning about Defensive Driving course, ticket dismissal

Latest News

Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Amarillo police: Fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars