Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Randall County Sgt. dies after crash traps him under boat trailer on Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
New in Amarillo: Updates on expanding grocery options
Randall Baseball
Nine area teams remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs
An Oklahoma man has been arrested for writing a bogus check for cattle, according to a release...
Guymon man arrested for writing $187,650 bogus check for cattle
Amarillo police are responding to a fire in progress at West Texas Golf Cars.
Amarillo Fire Department: West Texas Golf Cars fire causes estimated $1 million in damages

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
The U.S. is edging towards what could be a catastrophic debt default, and experts warn every...
Why families should be concerned about debt ceiling
Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”
At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration