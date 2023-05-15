Keep it coming!

Rain looks to continue as we head into our Monday morning! Some scattered showers are being seen just before sunrise, but these chances are looking to erode by midday, as skies will be clearing somewhat by the end of the day. Some patchy fog could be seen early, but should clear quickly. Temperatures will continue to be cool, with low 70°s expected area-wide. We’ll take a short break from rain chances for most of Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. But, going into Tuesday night, we’ll kick off rain chances that vary, but continue throughout the rest of the week through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.